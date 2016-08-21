Palestinian rocket strikes Israeli town near Gaza

next Image 1 of 3

The Israeli military says a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has landed in southern Israel.

The army says the rocket struck the border town of Sderot on Sunday. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Israel and the Hamas militant group fought a 50-day war in the summer of 2014. Since then, a cease-fire has largely held. But militant groups in Gaza occasionally launch rockets toward Israel.

Israel holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.