Palestinian rocket strikes Israeli town near Gaza

By | Associated Press
    An Israeli police sapper carries part of a rocket which landed in a yard of a house in the city of Sderot, southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel on Sunday, prompting the Israeli military to respond with airstrikes and tank fire on targets inside Gaza. No injuries were reported on either side. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) (The Associated Press)

    A Palestinian masked member from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, stands guard during a rally in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. The Arabic on headband reads, "no God but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger. Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades". (AP Photo/Adel Hana) (The Associated Press)

    Palestinian masked members from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, wear camouflage while sitting behind a sniper gun during a rally along the streets of Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. The Arabic on their headbands reads, "no God but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger. Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades". (AP Photo/Adel Hana) (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM – The Israeli military says a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has landed in southern Israel.

The army says the rocket struck the border town of Sderot on Sunday. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Israel and the Hamas militant group fought a 50-day war in the summer of 2014. Since then, a cease-fire has largely held. But militant groups in Gaza occasionally launch rockets toward Israel.

Israel holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.