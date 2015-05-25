Expand / Collapse search
Last Update April 10, 2015

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank after funeral

By | Associated Press
    Mourners carry the body of Ziyad Awad during his funeral in Beit Ummar, West Bank, Friday, April 10, 2015. Awad was killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers following a funeral of his cousin who died three months after being released from Israeli jail. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) (The Associated Press)

BEIT UMMAR, West Bank – A Palestinian medic says a Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers after a funeral in the West Bank.

A doctor at Hebron's al-Ahli hospital says a man died after brought in with gunshot wounds from the nearby town of Beit Ummar. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

Earlier, thousands attended a funeral for the man's cousin, who died three months after being released early from an Israeli prison due to illness. Clashes erupted after the funeral.

Israel's military says Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs, and rolled burning tires toward soldiers. It says troops used tear gas at first, but fired low-caliber bullets at the legs of four men after the soldiers felt their lives were in danger.