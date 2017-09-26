Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif appears before anti-corruption court

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made his first appearance before an anti-corruption court in Islamabad to face corruption charges.

Sharif was disqualified on July 28 by the Supreme Court following a probe that determined he had concealed financial assets.

His court appearance on Tuesday comes a day after he returned home from London, where he visited his wife who is being treated there.

Sharif is likely to be indicted on Oct. 2 in connection with three corruption cases, which were filed against him by the country's anti-corruption body earlier this month.

During the court appearance, some Sharif followers started chanting slogans in his support inside the courtroom, annoying the judge, Mohammad Bashir, who then asked Pakistan's three-time premier to leave as his lawyers were there to represent him.