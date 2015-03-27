Pakistan's army acknowledges civilians killed in recent air strikes, apologizes for the deaths, AS
ISLAMABAD – ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's army acknowledges civilians killed in recent air strikes, apologizes for the deaths.
