Pakistani police arrest 2 sons of a slain Islamic militant who died in Red Mosque siege

Pakistani police have arrested two sons of a slain Islamic militant who died in the famed Red Mosque siege in the capital Islamabad.

Police official Ghulam Baqir says Haroon and Haris Rasheed were arrested at a checkpoint in the capital early Wednesday; they had weapons and military fatigues in their possession.

The brothers have not been charged with any crimes yet, but Baqir says a court has given authorities permission to temporarily to detain the men while investigating.

Their father, Abdur Rashid Ghazi, was a prominent Islamic militant who was killed in the so-called Red Mosque siege in 2007 — a bloody eight-day stand-off triggered when police attempted to crack down on a radical mosque in Islamabad.