Pakistani officials: US drone strike kills 10 people in country's northwest near Afghan border

Pakistani intelligence officials say a suspected U.S. drone has killed 10 militant suspects in the country's northwestern tribal region near the Afghan border.

Two officials say Wednesday's strike hit a vehicle at a small market in the town of Datta Khel in North Waziristan. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to the media.

The tribal region is home to a mix of local and al-Qaida-linked foreign militants, including some Afghan outfits, which use the rough lawless terrain as a safe haven to attack Americans and allied NATO forces in Afghanistan.

The military launched a much-awaited operation against the area's militants in June. The army says it's killed over 1,000 militants but such claims are difficult to verify independently in the remote region.