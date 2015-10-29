Pakistan police say roadside bomb in southwest has killed local tribal elder, 6 others

A tribal police official says a roadside bomb in southwestern Pakistan has targeted a local tribal elder, killing him and six of his associates.

The official, Abdul Wali, says the attack on Thursday night killed Mir Gul Khan and six others as they were traveling in a convoy on the outskirts of the city of Quetta. Wali says no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The bodies of the seven were taken to a hospital morgue.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baloch separatist groups.

Rival tribal groups also often target each other's men over lingering feuds.