Pakistan police say bomb blast kills 6 at a Shiite politician's office in northwest

A police officer says a bomb blast has killed six supporters of a Pakistani Shiite politician at his campaign office in country's northwest.

Mujtaba Hussain says the Sunday attack on the outskirts of Kohat city also wounded around 10 people.

He says the politician, Syed Noor Akbar, is running as an independent candidate for a national assembly seat in general elections to be held on May 11.

No one has claimed responsibility. The politician was not present at the office.

Hussain says Akbar belongs to Pakistan's minority Shiite Muslim sect, adding that this could have been a motive for the attack.

Pakistani Taliban in recent weeks have attacked candidates from secular, left-leaning parties, killing several people over their liberal views and support for army offensives against militants.