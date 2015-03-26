Pakistan claims US drone strikes and kills woman

Pakistani intelligence officials say a U.S. drone has fired a pair of missiles at a mud brick compound near the Afghan border, killing one woman and wounding two men.

The officials say the attack occurred Wednesday in Tappi Khun Khel village in the North Waziristan tribal area. Authorities were trying to determine the identities of the people hit by the missiles.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

The U.S. regularly carries out drone strikes targeting militants in Pakistan's tribal region but refuses to discuss the covert CIA program publicly.