Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 10, 2015

Over 1,000 join Norwegian Muslims forming 'ring of peace' outside Oslo synagogue

By | Associated Press
  • 77afc7c3-
    Image 1 of 3

    More than 1,000 people formed a "ring of peace" around the Norwegian capital's synagogue, an initiative taken by young Muslims in Norway after a series of attacks against Jews in Europe, in Oslo, Saturday, Feb. 21 2015. Norway’s Chief Rabbi Michael Melchior sang the traditional Jewish end of Shabaat song outside the Oslo synagogue before a large crowd holding hands. (AP Photo / Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix) NORWAY OUT (The Associated Press)

  • 8eca7350-
    Image 2 of 3

    More than 1,000 people formed a "ring of peace" around the Norwegian capital's synagogue, an initiative taken by young Muslims in Norway after a series of attacks against Jews in Europe, in Oslo, Saturday, Feb. 21 2015. Norway’s Chief Rabbi Michael Melchior sang the traditional Jewish end of Shabaat song outside the Oslo synagogue before a large crowd holding hands. (AP Photo / Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix) NORWAY OUT (The Associated Press)

  • 2bc5adb4-
    Image 3 of 3

    More than 1,000 people formed a "ring of peace" around the Norwegian capital's synagogue, an initiative taken by young Muslims in Norway after a series of attacks against Jews in Europe, in Oslo, Saturday, Feb. 21 2015. Norway’s Chief Rabbi Michael Melchior sang the traditional Jewish end of Shabaat song outside the Oslo synagogue before a large crowd holding hands. (AP Photo / Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix) NORWAY OUT (The Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – More than 1,000 people have formed a "ring of peace" outside Oslo's main synagogue at the initiative of a group of young Muslims.

The event in the Norwegian capital follows a series of attacks against Jews in Europe, including the killing of a Jewish security guard and a Danish film maker by a Muslim gunman in neighboring Denmark last week.

One of the eight independent organizers, Hajrah Arshad said the gathering Saturday shows "that Islam is about love and unity."

Norway's Chief Rabbi Michael Melchior sang the traditional Jewish end of Sabbath song outside the synagogue before the large crowd holding hands.

Co-organizer Hassan Raja said it was the first time he heard the song.