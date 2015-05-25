Over 1,000 join Norwegian Muslims forming 'ring of peace' outside Oslo synagogue

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

More than 1,000 people have formed a "ring of peace" outside Oslo's main synagogue at the initiative of a group of young Muslims.

The event in the Norwegian capital follows a series of attacks against Jews in Europe, including the killing of a Jewish security guard and a Danish film maker by a Muslim gunman in neighboring Denmark last week.

One of the eight independent organizers, Hajrah Arshad said the gathering Saturday shows "that Islam is about love and unity."

Norway's Chief Rabbi Michael Melchior sang the traditional Jewish end of Sabbath song outside the synagogue before the large crowd holding hands.

Co-organizer Hassan Raja said it was the first time he heard the song.