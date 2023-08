Out-of-control wildfire on Spanish island leads to thousands of evacuations

An out-of-control wildfire on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife has burned thousands of acres and affected some 7,600 people who are either evacuated or confined, Regional President Fernando Clavijo said Thursday.

He said some 250 firefighters and members of the Spanish army are tackling the blaze, located in the north of the island. Clavijo said the fire had a nearly 19-mile perimeter.

"This is probably the most complicated blaze we have had on the Canary Islands, if not ever, at least in the last 40 years," Clavijo told reporters. Extreme temperatures in the island, he said, added to "specific meteorological conditions" caused by the fire that turned the area into a virtual oven.

The seven-island archipelago is located off the northwest coast of Africa and southwest of mainland Spain.

Spanish authorities said their main goal is to contain the fire and prevent it from reaching more populated areas. The island’s main town, Santa Cruz, is 12 miles away from the flames.

The wildfire is threatening six municipalities. Some 7,600 residents in the area have either been evacuated or ordered to stay indoors Thursday due to hazardous air quality.

Clavijo said firefighters were working day and night but the fire remained "out of control."

The blaze, which started Tuesday night, is centered on a craggy, mountainous area, which is difficult for emergency brigades to gain access to.

Temperatures in the Canary Islands peaked at more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days. Temperatures are set to rise again on Saturday.

The fire could become Spain’s worst blaze so far this summer, as the country suffers another year of severe drought.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated in a wildfire on the nearby La Palma island last month that affected some 11,000 acres.

Wildfires have burned almost 158,000 acres in Spain in the first seven months of the year, according to Spanish government data. That's the third highest figure in the last decade.

Spain accounted for almost 40% of the nearly 2 million acres burned in the European Union in 2022, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.