Organizers of Jewish activist boat sailing to Gaza expect Israel to intercept vessel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Organizers of a small boat carrying Jewish activists to the Gaza Strip say they expect Israel to intercept the vessel later in the day.

The voyage of the 33-foot (10-meter) catamaran comes nearly four months after Israeli commandos stopped a flotilla of Gaza-bound ships, clashing with passengers and killing nine pro-Palestinian activists.

Organizer Miri Weingarten says the Irene, which sailed from Cyprus on Sunday with 10 activists, should approach Gaza waters late on Monday.

The activists are trying to draw attention to Israel's blockade of Gaza. They say they will not resist if they are stopped.

The Israeli army declined to comment. Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Andy David has called the voyage "a politically motivated provocation."