Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 9, 2015

Operations partially shut down at Total installation following fatal blast

By | Associated Press
  • Belgium Total Refinery Explosion
    Image 1 of 2

    Firemen and rescue personnel stand outside of the Total refinery in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2013. An explosion at Total's Antwerp refinery in Belgium, Europe's second largest port, killed at least one person on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (The Associated Press)

  • c2cb1128-Belgium Total Refinery Explosion
    Image 2 of 2

    Firemen and rescue personnel stand outside of the Total refinery in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2013. An explosion at Total's Antwerp refinery in Belgium, Europe's second largest port, killed at least one person on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (The Associated Press)

ANTWERP, Belgium – An explosion tore through an oil refinery in Belgium's busiest port Tuesday, killing two people and partially closing down operations, company officials said.

The identity of victims was not immediately released, but local media accounts said they were contract workers. The Gazet van Antwerpen newspaper said they had been called to the Total refinery to fix a steam turbine leak.

After the blast, the refinery was evacuated and partially shut down, said Hilde Luystermans, director of Total Belgium. Total officials declined to comment on the explosion's possible cause, but said there was no risk to the environment or the refinery's neighbors.

Belgian media said the refinery in northern Antwerp can produce more than 17 million tons of gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene yearly, and is Europe's third largest.