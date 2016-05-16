Old trams, blacksmith's opened on Warsaw museums' night

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Over 250 museums, offices and other venues were opened up to Warsaw residents for free on Saturday as part of the annual "Night of Museums."

Among the attractions was a hands-on blacksmith's shop where visitors could hammer hot iron, the prime minister's office and the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews.

Visitors travelled between points in old trams and on 60-year-old buses that were once again put into service.

Special exhibitions and activities were also laid on at many of the venues especially for the night which aims to widen their public appeal.

The annual event has proved increasingly popular, with 300,000 attending last year.