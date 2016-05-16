Expand / Collapse search
Old trams, blacksmith's opened on Warsaw museums' night

    In this photo taken on Saturday, May 14, 2016 people appreciate old tramways that are once more put into service to take people in Warsaw, Poland, to and from various museums and other places of interest, during the 13th annual Night of the Museums, an increasingly popular one-night event during which many museums and offices open to the public for free, offering special activities and exhibitions, in order to widen their public. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz) (The Associated Press)

    In this photo taken on Saturday, May 14, 2016 a visitor appreciates Orthodox icons at the Museum of Icons in Warsaw, Poland, during the 13th annual Night of the Museums, an increasingly popular one-night event during which many museums and offices open to the public for free, offering special activities and exhibitions, in order to widen their public. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz) (The Associated Press)

    In this photo taken on Saturday, May 14, 2016 a visitor appreciates Orthodox icons at the Museum of Icons in Warsaw, Poland, during the 13th annual Night of the Museums, an increasingly popular one-night event during which many museums and offices open to the public for free, offering special activities and exhibitions, in order to widen their public. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz) (The Associated Press)

WARSAW, Poland – Over 250 museums, offices and other venues were opened up to Warsaw residents for free on Saturday as part of the annual "Night of Museums."

Among the attractions was a hands-on blacksmith's shop where visitors could hammer hot iron, the prime minister's office and the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews.

Visitors travelled between points in old trams and on 60-year-old buses that were once again put into service.

Special exhibitions and activities were also laid on at many of the venues especially for the night which aims to widen their public appeal.

The annual event has proved increasingly popular, with 300,000 attending last year.