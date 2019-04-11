Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update 25 mins ago

Officials say bad vent may have spread Bangkok mall fire

Associated Press
  • 240c0d49-
    Image 1 of 2

    A Thai forensic officer works to collect evidence of a fire at the Central World mall complex in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April 11, 2019. A fire at one of Bangkok's biggest mall complexes spread smoke over the city's central commercial district, caused a large evacuation during the Wednesday evening rush. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

  • c9b5b76e-
    Image 2 of 2

    A Thai forensic officer takes a picture to collect evidence of a fire at the Central World mall complex in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April 11, 2019. A fire at one of Bangkok's biggest mall complexes spread smoke over the city's central commercial district, caused a large evacuation during the Wednesday evening rush. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK – Officials in Thailand's capital say that a small but deadly fire at one of the city's biggest shopping malls may have started in a basement room before spreading to an eighth-floor document room because of a bad vent.

City officials said at a news conference Thursday that the investigation was still in its early stages and what caused the basement fire was not yet clear. They said smoke and burning matter from that blaze that was supposed to vent though a chimney may have backed up and started the upstairs fire.

Two people were killed in Wednesday's fire and 20 were injured.

The CentralWorld mall was closed Thursday for a cleanup but due to reopen Friday.

The mall complex also includes a hotel, convention center and an office tower.