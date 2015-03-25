Officials: Drive-by shootings, bomb at teahouse kill 6 people in Baghdad

Officials say gunmen in speeding cars shot and killed three people in Baghdad while a bombing at a teahouse the night before also killed three.

A police officer says attackers opened fire from a speeding car at two doctors in the eastern New Baghdad neighborhood on Thursday morning, killing one and wounding the other.

The officer says a similar drive-by shooting in the eastern Zafaraniyah neighborhood killed a woman doctor and a school guard.

Another officer says a bomb went off late Wednesday inside a teahouse in the capital's northern Azamiyah neighborhood, killing three people and wounding 14 there.

Two medical officials confirmed the casualty figures. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.