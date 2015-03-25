Official: Turkish corruption probe could pave the way for retrial of military officers

A senior ruling party official says Turkey's government could change laws to allow the re-trial of hundreds of military officers who were convicted of plotting to overthrow the government.

Mustafa Elitas' comments, published in Hurriyet newspaper Sunday, came after Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political adviser suggested this week that the convicted officers had been framed by groups within the judiciary who are now allegedly orchestrating a widespread corruption probe against Erdogan's allies.

Many believe the groups in the judiciary are followers of Pennsylvania-based spiritual leader Fethullah Gulen, a moderate preacher whose Muslim believers command a global empire of business, media and education interests.

The convicted officers have long claimed the evidence against them was fabricated, and the corruption probe could create an uneasy alliance between the government and military.