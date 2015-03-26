Occupy London marks anniversary of dismantled St Paul's Cathedral protest camp

Supporters of Occupy have gathered outside St. Paul's Cathedral to mark the first anniversary of the anti-corporate movement's now-dismantled protest camp.

Hundreds of protesters against capitalist excess and social inequality set up camp outside Christopher Wren's famous landmark on Oct. 15, 2011, after they were stopped from demonstrating outside the nearby London Stock Exchange.

The tent city embroiled the historic church in a conflict between bank-bashing demonstrators and the city's finance industry. The church's position on the protesters shifted several times, and the cathedral's dean and a senior priest both resigned over the issue.

The camp was dismantled in February after the protesters lost a court battle with local authorities.

Activist Ronan McNern said Saturday that the movement was still necessary because "the problem of inequality is not going away."