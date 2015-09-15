Number rises to 16 UN personnel accused of sexual abuse in Central African Republic

The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says one of its civilian staff members has now been accused of sexual exploitation, the latest allegation to raise concerns about the U.N. presence here.

The new case brings the total number of allegations made against U.N. personnel to 16, 13 of which involve military personnel.

Announcing the latest allegation Tuesday the U.N. said it "condemns in the strongest possible terms any instance of sexual exploitation and abuse committed by U.N. personnel."

No other details were given about the new case other than that the suspect is a civilian working for the U.N. mission.

Sexual abuse allegations also have been made against members of the French peacekeeping force, which is separate from the U.N. mission trying to stabilize the country.