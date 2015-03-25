Number of Brazilians using the Internet and cellphones soars more than 100 percent

A government survey says the number of Brazilians using the Internet and cellphones has soared more than 100 percent since 2005.

The IBGE statistics agency says that between 2005 and 2011, the number of people aged 10 or more with access to the Internet increased 144 percent. The number of cellphone users increased 107 percent.

The agency said Thursday that 78 million Brazilian used the Internet in 2011, compared to 32 million in 2005. In 2005, 56 million Brazilian had cellphones. That number rose to 115 million six years later.

Survey coordinator Cimar Azeredo attributes the rise in Internet and cellphone users to "increased purchasing power, easier access to credit and lower prices."