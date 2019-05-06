North Korea tests new missile _ and Trump's resolve

next Image 1 of 2

North Korea appears to have tested a new short-range missile — and President Donald Trump's resolve to keep it from doing more of the same.

The test early Saturday was quickly played down by Trump and his top advisers, who noted it was not the kind of long-range missile leader Kim Jong Un has refrained from launching since 2017.

But the sudden activity on the North's east coast, complete with fiery photos of a purported bull's eye out to sea, alarmed Washington's regional allies and suggests that Kim's missiles are improving even as the Trump administration wrestles with how to get him back to the negotiating table.