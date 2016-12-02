North Carolina couple accused of chaining 6 children to their beds

Police in North Carolina have charged a couple accused of chaining their six children to their beds and locked them in their rooms.

A statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Tuesday said 48-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Guzman and 30-year-old Melissa Gonzalez-Guzman are each charged with 15 counts of false imprisonment and felony child abuse. It's not known if they have attorneys.

Police and social workers responded to a call on July 18 to check on the children at a home. Copies of search warrants provided to local media outlets said police found a bunk bed with "two metal linked chains on each end of the bed with small master locks attached to them."

Photos shown to officers on a cell phone showed four children with linked chains around their wrist and waist.

