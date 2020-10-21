Nigerian police open fire on demonstrators amid 12 days of anti-police brutality protests: report

Nigerian police have reportedly opened fire on protesters in Lagos after 12 days of demonstrations against police brutality.

Witnesses said smoke has been rising from the direction of a toll gate on Wednesday where the shootings allegedly took place.

Two people are believed to have been shot after more than 20 officers started firing at demonstrators in the city's Lekki district on Tuesday, witnesses told Reuters.

TRUMP SAYS SUDAN WILL BE DROPPED FROM STATE SPONSORS OF TERRORISM IF IT PAYS $335 MILLION TO TERROR VICTIMS

Video shown on Nigeria's Channels Television appeared to capture audio of live rounds being fired at the scene.

The state governor in Lagos said on Wednesday no fatalities have been recorded after gunshots were heard in Lekki.

Read more at Sky News.