Nicolas Maduro makes first trip to Haiti as Venezuela's president, after canceling April visit

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is visiting Haiti in his first official trip to the Caribbean nation as president.

Maduro had to cancel a trip planned in April for a regional summit hosted by Haitian President Michel Martelly. The event brought together more than a dozen heads of state.

Venezuela is one of the biggest donors to help impoverished Haiti rebuild from the catastrophic 2010 earthquake.

Much of that support comes from Venezuela's PetroCaribe fund. Haiti has used millions of dollars from the pact that was created in 2005 to pay for fuel, renovate power stations and develop a social program.

Haiti has showed its admiration for the late President Hugo Chavez by renaming an airport on his behalf.

Maduro arrived Tuesday.