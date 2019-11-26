Canada newspaper runs ad promoting Christmas 'pictures with Satan'

Forget Santa – how about ringing in the Christmas season by taking a photo with Satan instead?

A British Columbia newspaper is being roasted on social media after running an ad promoting “Pictures with Satan” at the upcoming Comox Valley Christmas Parade in Courtenay on Dec. 1.

“If you don’t know by now about the unfortunate typo in an advertisement that ran in the Thursday, Nov. 21 edition of the Comox Valley Record, you are one of the few,” the newspaper later said in an editorial posted on its website.

The ad promotes a lineup of events coinciding with the parade: a “Gnarly Christmas Craft Fair,” followed by a performance from “Captain Thunderpants” and then, ultimately – a chance to get your photo taken with “Satan.”

But it turns out that St. Nick – not Satan – will be appearing after all.

“Somehow, this was missed, and for that, we sincerely apologize – to the clients affected, as well as to any readers offended by the mistake,” the Comox Valley Record wrote.

“On the bright side, everyone in the Comox Valley and beyond knows when the Courtenay Christmas parade is … and the Captain Thunderpants concert should be a complete sell-out. So, there’s that,” it quipped.