New Zealand says it's down to just one coronavirus case

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Zealand is down to its last coronavirus case.

The country is reporting Friday that just one person out of its population of 5 million is known to still have COVID-19 after no new cases were detected in the past week.

Since the outbreak began there, 1,504 people were found to have contracted the virus. Of those, 1,481 have recovered and 22 died. About 275,000 people have been tested.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The developments come after the final hospitalized patient receiving treatment for the coronavirus in New Zealand was discharged Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are still in a global pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier this week. “Cases continue to grow overseas, and we still do have people coming home. But for the most part, many aspects of life can and should feel much more normal.”

While Ardern has yet to drastically lift lockdown rules, New Zealand is planning to loosen restrictions by increasing the maximum size of gatherings from 10 people to 100 beginning Friday.