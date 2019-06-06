New Zealand families receive handwritten letters claiming to be from dead loved ones

Families in New Zealand have been left “disturbed and upset” after they received handwritten letters claiming their children had died when they haven’t.

Police said they are investigating reports that residents around Auckland had received letters with supposed messages from angles about lost loved ones.

However, none of the people who received the letters have recently lost a child, the New Zealand Herald reported.

One woman told the newspaper that she received a “with sympathy card” in her mailbox and thought it was a “sick joke.”

Inside the card, the writer said it was a message from angels “who are with you. We wish you to know that your daughter is with you in spirit.”

It went on to say: “Your daughter is very well and she would like you to be happy to know that you will meet again in heaven some day.”

She shared the post on Facebook, saying she hopes that by sharing about it, “it can seem less personal to anybody else unfortunate enough to have been in the firing line and fingers crossed it will stop whoever is writing them.”

Another woman told the newspaper that she received a similar card with the same handwriting.

“We binned it. Thought it was kind of weird but didn’t dwell on it,” she said. “Looks like someone may have too much free time perhaps?”