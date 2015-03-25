New Zealand burglar finds dead body inside home

A burglar who broke into a home in New Zealand got more than he bargained for when he found the body of a man hanging in the dark.

The 26-year-old thief – whose identity has not been revealed – then called police and was arrested, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The discovery was made in a vacant house in Hamilton on Tuesday. The age of the deceased is unknown, but police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Hamilton Police Senior Sgt. Freda Grace told the New Zealand Herald that the burglar was released after questioning and has not been charged.

Grace said the man has had past run-ins with police, but hopes the discovery of the body will change his behavior.

