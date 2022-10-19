New Ukrainian app helps citizens take down Russian 'kamikaze' drones as attacks intensify

A new application for mobile devices in Ukraine will help Ukrainian citizens coordinate with the military to shoot down incoming Russian drones and missiles.

"The Android version of the ‘ePPO’ application is already available to download. Now every citizen of Ukraine can join the anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense of our skies," the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Ukrainian citizens who download the app can type in the name of the target, such as a missile or a suicide drone, point their phones at the direction of the incoming target and press a red button. The Ukrainian military will then see that marker on the map and use its location along with radar technology to more effectively track and shoot down the threat.

"Enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are causing significant damage to our critical infrastructure," the Ukrainian government posted on Telegram. "They also pose a significant danger to civilians: suicide drones can carry several tens of kilograms of explosives and create a powerful shock wave when hit."

The government’s post also gave Ukrainian citizens tips on how to recognize and protect themselves from the incoming weapons.

"When you hear such a sound, try to get into a specially equipped shelter," the post said. "Use basements, basement floors of buildings, underground parking lots, passageways or follow the ‘two walls’ rule."

Russia has reportedly been firing Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" at an increasing rate, including 28 strikes into Ukraine on Monday alone.

It was reported that all but five of the drones were shot down.

"Iran’s widening radius of drone proliferation continues to prove that bad actors in the Middle East do not stay quarantined," Foundation for Defense of Democracies Senior Fellow Ben Taleblu told Fox News Digital this week.

In response to the alleged collaboration between Iran and Russia, Kyiv announced this week it is severing diplomatic ties with Iran.

"Such actions of Iran are considered as a step against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as against the life and health of Ukrainian citizens," spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy’s office, Serhiy Nykyforov, said in a statement.