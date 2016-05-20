New Taiwan president omits one-China policy in first speech

next Image 1 of 3

New Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has omitted mentioning the one-China policy in her inaugural address, a move likely to anger Beijing.

Tsai said In her speech Friday that she respected the "joint acknowledgements and understandings" reached between the sides at a landmark 1992 meeting seen by China as underpinning all subsequent contacts and agreements.

However, Tsai made no explicit mention of the concept that Taiwan is a part of China that Beijing says is crucial to the entire relationship.

Tsai said she wants all current contacts to continue and will work to maintain peace and stability between the sides.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to invade the island if it formally breaks from the mainland. The sides split amid civil war in 1949.