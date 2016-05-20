Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update May 20, 2016

New Taiwan president omits one-China policy in first speech

By | Associated Press
  • 09c8b08f-
    Image 1 of 3

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen waves to Taiwanese people as she delivers an acceptance speech during her inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, May 20, 2016. Taiwan inaugurated Tsai Ing-wen as its first female president on Friday, returning the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party to power amid new concerns over increasingly fractious relations with Beijing and a flagging economy. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (The Associated Press)

  • 794b6db7-
    Image 2 of 3

    Standing in front of a portrait of the founding father of the Republic of China, R.O.C., Dr. Sun Yat-sen, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen recites the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. Taiwan inaugurated Tsai Ing-wen as its first female president on Friday, returning the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party to power amid new concerns over increasingly fractious relations with Beijing and a flagging economy. (Taipei Photojournalists Association/Pool Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 524cfcdc-
    Image 3 of 3

    Standing in front of a portrait of the founding father of the Republic of China, R.O.C., Dr. Sun Yat-sen, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen recites the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. Taiwan inaugurated Tsai Ing-wen as its first female president on Friday, returning the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party to power amid new concerns over increasingly fractious relations with Beijing and a flagging economy. (Taipei Photojournalists Association/Pool Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

TAIPEI, Taiwan – New Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has omitted mentioning the one-China policy in her inaugural address, a move likely to anger Beijing.

Tsai said In her speech Friday that she respected the "joint acknowledgements and understandings" reached between the sides at a landmark 1992 meeting seen by China as underpinning all subsequent contacts and agreements.

However, Tsai made no explicit mention of the concept that Taiwan is a part of China that Beijing says is crucial to the entire relationship.

Tsai said she wants all current contacts to continue and will work to maintain peace and stability between the sides.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to invade the island if it formally breaks from the mainland. The sides split amid civil war in 1949.