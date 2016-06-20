Expand / Collapse search
New demands threaten peace pact with Afghan militant group

By | Associated Press
Afghan police soldiers inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 20, 2016. At least a dozen Nepalese security guards of a foreign logistic company were killed Monday when a Taliban suicide bomber targeted their minibus in the Afghan capital, interior ministry and an Afghan security official said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

ISLAMABAD – Afghan militant group issues new impossible-to-meet demands to sign a peace agreement, effectively scuttling the first such deal to be signed by the Afghan government.

An official negotiating the deal between the Hezb-i-Islami group, led by former warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and the Afghan government said Monday the three conditions include cancelling security pacts with the United States, a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops and that it be signed by a new government. The deal was drafted several weeks ago but was missing Hekmatyar's signature.

The demands were made in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said a member of the Hezb-i-Islami negotiating team who could not be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.