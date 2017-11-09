New book alleges gay sex in Vatican dorm, shady banking

next Image 1 of 2

The Italian journalist who was put on trial by the Vatican for publishing confidential documents has penned a new book alleging a host of Catholic sins, including gay sex in the dormitory of the Vatican's youth seminary.

Gianluigi Nuzzi's "Original Sin" went on sale Thursday. At a news conference, Nuzzi said his lawyers had hand-delivered a copy to the Vatican's criminal prosecutor since at least one of the seminarians was a minor at the time of the alleged escapades. The Vatican didn't immediately comment.

The book reproduces documents from the Vatican's scandal-marred bank, showing multi-million-dollar accounts in the name of Popes Paul VI and John Paul II and their secretaries. And it alleges that hidden powers in the Vatican were blocking reforms of Pope Francis and his predecessor, Benedict XVI.