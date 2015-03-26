Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 10, 2015

Never-seen bin Laden documents to be released online

By | Associated Press
WASHINGTON – The world will soon be able to read the last words of Usama bin Laden as he struggled to command the attention of his far-flung terror network.

A selection of documents seized in last year's raid on bin Laden's house in Pakistan will be posted online Thursday by the Army's Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy.

The correspondence shows a leader revered but sometimes ignored by field commanders, who dismissed him as out of touch even as he urged them to keep attacking U.S. targets.

White House counterterrorism chief John Brennan said this week that bin Laden's own words confirm that America is safer with him gone.

Brennan says bin Laden wrote of his worries that his leaders were being killed so quickly the group would not survive.