Netanyahu: New Africa ties will quell UN anti-Israel bias

The Israeli leader says the days when the United Nations "automatically votes against Israel" are numbered.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Tuesday his recent trip to the U.N. highlighted an "unprecedented blooming" of Israeli international relations. He says this shift will end the absurdity of the "double standard" against Israel.

Israel is often vastly outnumbered at the U.N. and claims to be singled out by nations seeking to curry favor with its Arab adversaries.

Netanyahu says Israel's strengthening ties with African nations is the key to its improved standing. The prime minister recently visited Africa and encouraged his Cabinet ministers to do the same as part of the strategy of forging these new alliances and breaking a traditionally pro-Palestinian voting bloc. Netanyahu says this will blunt Palestinian U.N. diplomatic initiatives against Israel.