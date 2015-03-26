Netanyahu: Containment policy for Iran won't work

Israel's prime minister says a policy of containment for Iran will not work because Tehran is guided by a "leadership of fanaticism."

In an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press" to be aired Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also says he disagrees with those who argue that going to war with Iran would be worse than a nuclear Iran.

"Iran is guided by a leadership with an unbelievable fanaticism," he said. "You want these fanatics to have nuclear weapons?"

Washington wants to give diplomacy and sanctions more time to pressure Tehran to abandon its suspect nuclear work.

But Netanyahu has warned repeatedly that Iran is perilously close to acquiring a nuclear bomb. Earlier this week, he criticized the U.S. specifically over its containment policy, saying peaceful methods are not working.