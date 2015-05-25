Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 5, 2015

Nepal opposition turn violent in parliament, stage strikes to protest constitution plans

    Nepalese protesters stop a tourist vehicle during a general strike called by alliance of 30 party led by Communist Party of Nepal (CPN-Maoist) in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan 20, 2015.. Opposition parties staged general strike to shut down Nepal on Tuesday as opposition politicians threw chairs and attacked the parliamentary speaker in a bid to block the government from pushing through a draft of a new constitution. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) (The Associated Press)

    Nepalese Armed Police force stand guard near the Constitution Assemble during the general strike called by alliance of 30 party led by Communist Party of Nepal (CPN-Maoist) in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan 20, 2015. Opposition parties staged general strike to shut down Nepal on Tuesday as opposition politicians threw chairs and attacked the parliamentary speaker in a bid to block the government from pushing through a draft of a new constitution. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) (The Associated Press)

    Nepalese protesters shout slogans against the government during the general strike called by alliance of 30 party led by Communist Party of Nepal (CPN-Maoist) in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan 20, 2015. Opposition parties staged general strike to shut down Nepal on Tuesday as opposition politicians threw chairs and attacked the parliamentary speaker in a bid to block the government from pushing through a draft of a new constitution. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) (The Associated Press)

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Nepalese opposition politicians threw chairs and attacked the speaker in parliament in an attempt to stop the government from pushing through a draft of a new constitution.

Opposition parties also shut down the Himalayan nation Tuesday with a general strike, attacking buses and taxis, and forcing schools and markets to close.

An alliance of 30 opposition parties called the strike to protest government plans to issue a draft of the new constitution on Thursday without an agreement from the opposition parties.

Police have detained about 50 protesters who were trying to enforce the strike.

Some protesters clashed with police and a dozen vehicles were set on fire when their owners defied the strike.