Nepal opposition turn violent in parliament, stage strikes to protest constitution plans

Nepalese opposition politicians threw chairs and attacked the speaker in parliament in an attempt to stop the government from pushing through a draft of a new constitution.

Opposition parties also shut down the Himalayan nation Tuesday with a general strike, attacking buses and taxis, and forcing schools and markets to close.

An alliance of 30 opposition parties called the strike to protest government plans to issue a draft of the new constitution on Thursday without an agreement from the opposition parties.

Police have detained about 50 protesters who were trying to enforce the strike.

Some protesters clashed with police and a dozen vehicles were set on fire when their owners defied the strike.