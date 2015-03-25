Napolitano opens talks on forming a new government, end political paralysis

President Giorgio Napolitano launches his unprecedented second term with accelerated consultations aimed at forming a new government.

Napolitano, 87, has urged parties to quickly agree on a new government, chastising them for treating the notion of a political alliance as a "horror" and urging them to face the reality that no party in Feb. 24-25 elections won control of both houses.

Napolitano meets Tuesday morning with leaders of both chambers, then consults with party caucuses into the evening.

The caretaker government of Mario Monti remains in place until a new government is formed.

The center-left, which controls the lower house but not the Senate, refused to consider an alliance with former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, and failed to persuade the anti-establishment movement of comic-turned-political leader Beppe Grillo to join forces.