Muslim-owned London restaurant offers free Christmas meal

A Turkish restaurant in London that is owned and managed by Muslims is offering a free Christmas dinner to the elderly and homeless so they don't have to spend the holiday alone.

The Shish Restaurant is advertising a 3-course meal that includes soup, a casserole and rice pudding for desert.

Manager Irsan Can Genc tells The Associated Press the idea came after hearing from an elderly woman that she would be alone on Christmas. Genc says the woman's plight made inspired them "because in the culture we come from, we really love to help people no matter what race or religion they are."

Word of the free meal has been widely shared online and Genc says the restaurant is expecting a big crowd on Dec. 25.