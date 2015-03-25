More than 100 die of exposure in historic Indian cold snap

More than 100 people have died of exposure as northern India deals with historically cold temperatures.

Police spokesman Surendra Srivastava said Thursday that at least 114 people have died from the recent cold in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Many were poor people whose bodies were found on sidewalks or in parks.

The weather department said temperatures were 4 to 10 degrees Celsius (7 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) below normal in the state.

Temperatures in New Delhi, which borders Uttar Pradesh, hit a high Wednesday of 9.8 degrees (49.6 Fahrenheit), the lowest maximum temperature in the capital since 1969.