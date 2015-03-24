Monster truck crashes into crowd in Netherlands; 2 children reportedly dead

A "monster" truck, outfitted with tractor-sized wheels, has crashed into a crowd during a show in the Netherlands, reportedly killing two people and injuring at least a dozen.

Video footage of the incident shows the truck veering off course after driving over the top of a row of cars, then knocking down a guardrail and driving into a group of onlookers.

Dutch national broadcaster NOS is citing the mayor of the eastern city of Haaksbergen, Hans Gerritsen, that two children were killed in the incident and 15 people injured.