Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Confronts Four Intruders At His Home, Killing One

Joseph Torrez, a 27-year-old construction worker and mixed martial arts fighter, says he was only protecting his family when he fought off four intruders at his home, killing one.

As of Wednesday he had not been charged for the violent home invasion, which took place on New Year’s Day in Las Cruces, N.M.

His attorney, J. McElhinney, told the Associated Press that Torrez is at the "beginning of a very long fight" and will no longer be cooperating with authorities in the case.

According to Doña Ana County sheriff's department officials, Sal Garces, 25, died from stab wounds after he and three other men broke into Torrez's mobile home north of Las Cruces.

Torrez, his fiancée and a toddler were home at the time, deputies said. One of the men threatened Torrez and his family in a phone call before the break-in, authorities said.

The Las Cruces Sun News reported Garces was beaten, stabbed and died at the scene, near a neighboring house.

Another man, Nathan Avalos, 20, was left with "serious facial injuries" and was taken to an El Paso, Texas, hospital.

Leonard Calvillo, 22, and Raymond Garces, 19, the brother of the man who was killed, are facing aggravated burglary and aggravated battery charges. Avalos is expected to be charged as well, as soon as he is released from the hospital.

Torrez's attorney said one man attacked Torrez with a handmade blade and another grabbed a kitchen knife.

According to Las Cruces Sun News, the Garces brothers, Avalos and Calvillo forced their way into the home about 2 a.m.

McElhinney said Torrez does not recall some of the moments of the brawl, including how Sal Garces was killed. He said too his client did not know the men before the deadly event.

Torrez is a lightweight fighter with a 1-5 professional record, according to Tapology.com. He was knocked out in his last fight, a July 2013 bout against Rodrigo Sotelo in El Paso.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

