Missing woman's family in Denmark submarine case fears worst

The family of a Swedish journalist missing since a trip off Copenhagen a week ago on a home-built submarine says "it seems the worst has happened."

The parents and brother of Kim Wall says "there is nothing we wish more" than to have her back alive, adding "chances are extremely small."

The family told The Associated Press in an email Friday that Kim had as a journalist worked in many dangerous places, but it was unimaginable that "something could happen ... just a few miles from the childhood home."

Danish submarine owner Peter Madsen is being held on preliminary manslaughter charges in her disappearance after Wall went on a trip with him on his UC3 Nautilus sub that sank last week. Madsen has denied any wrongdoing.