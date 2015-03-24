Minister: Poland is "surprised" by German reluctance to lift NATO troop presence in the east

Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski says that his country is "surprised" by Germany's reluctance to approve an increase of NATO troops in its eastern member states, which feel threatened by Russia's role in the armed conflict in Ukraine.

His remarks were published by the Gazeta Wyborcza daily Wednesday, on the eve of a high-stakes NATO summit that is to decide on a response to the conflict.

Poland and three Baltic states that shed Moscow's control and joined NATO are concerned for their security and want more of the pact's troops on their territory as a deterrent.

Asked about Germany's opposition to the idea he said Poland is "surprised that some Western European countries are so restrained on the issue of strengthening the Eastern flank."