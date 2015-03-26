Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Military: Afghan inside attack kills 4 NATO troops

By | Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan – NATO forces in Afghanistan say four international service members have been killed in an apparent insider attack by Afghan police officers.

The international alliance says in a statement that the attack happened early Sunday in the volatile southern region of the country. The statement does not provide details other than to say the attack was "suspected to involve members of the Afghan police."

The coalition says they are investigating what happened.