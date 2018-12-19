Expand / Collapse search
Migrant Caravan
Migrant caravan teens found stabbed to death in Tijuana

Activists for migrant rights surround a group of Honduran asylum seekers camped on U.S. soil at San Diego's Otay Mesa port of entry, seen from Tijuana, Mexico.

Authorities in northern Mexico say they have detained three people in the killing of two young Honduran migrants in the border city of Tijuana.

Baja California state prosecutors say in a statement that the victims were killed in an apparent robbery Saturday after leaving a shelter for underage migrants.

Their bodies were later found in an alley in central Tijuana with stab wounds and signs of strangulation.

The statement says the victims were apparently around 16 or 17 years old.

Another youth with them was able to escape.

Authorities arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of murder and other charges.

Mexican news media reports said the victims had arrived in Tijuana in the caravan of more than 6,000 migrants that reached the border city last month.