Migrant boat capsizes, at least 1 dead, 17 missing, Spanish coast guard says

Spain's coast guard says at least one person died when a boat capsized off the western coast of Africa while trying to take sub-Saharan Africans to the Canary Islands and that a search is underway to try to find at least 17 missing people.

A coast guard spokeswoman says the search Wednesday was taking place after 22 men from the boat were rescued Tuesday evening after it capsized near Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony.

Searchers found the body about 25 miles from Western Sahara and 147 miles from the Canary Islands.

Survivors told authorities there were 40 or more people aboard when the boat capsized.

The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity because of department rules preventing her from being named.

Meantime, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is meeting Turkish leaders for talks centering on stemming the flow of migrants crossing from Turkey into Greece.

The talks Wednesday come as Greek authorities are struggling with the influx of refugees and economic migrants reaching Greek islands from Turkey. The discussions have gained added urgency over indications that one of the Paris attackers may have passed through Greece in October.

More than 600,000 people have reached Greece so far this year. Hundreds died when their overloaded boats sank or capsized.

On Tuesday, Tsipras and Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu watched a soccer match between their countries' national teams, marred by Turkish fans' booing of the Greek national anthem and of a minute of silence in remembrance of the Paris victims.

