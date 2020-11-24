Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Michelin star restaurant's ferris wheel social distancing dining event was a hit, owner plans another

Diners were served a four-course meal in their own carriage

By Paul Best | Fox News
Costes, a Michelin star restaurant in Budapest, has seen its dining numbers dwindle during the coronavirus pandemic, so it set up shop on a ferris wheel one night in October as a boost, and the event went so well that they are planning another one for the spring. 

Andrea Márton, marketing manager for the restaurant, said they wanted to create a "COVID-safe environment for a Michelin-experience," so they partnered up with the Budapest Eye, a ferris wheel in the central part of the city. 

Costes Restaurant partnered with the Budapest Eye ferris wheel to bring a unique socially-distanced dining experience during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"We planned it to be a one-time 'shot' but afterwards we experienced such huge interest, that now we plan to repeat it in the spring, when weather is getting more friendly," Márton said. 

The 70 people who bought tickets each got their own carriage for their group where they were served a four-course meal of braised oxtail and duck liver, slightly cured pike perch, prime rib, and poached pear "belle Hélène."

Diners were served a four-course meal in their own carriage. 

The Budapest Eye ferris wheel offered diners stunning views of the city as they ate. 

Restaurants, bars, cafes, and other establishments are closed in Hungary due to rising coronavirus infections for at least the next two weeks. 

According to the US Embassy in Hungary, the country has 181,881 cases of coronavirus and 4,008 deaths from the disease. 

