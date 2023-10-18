Expand / Collapse search
Mexico's AMLO to host multinational immigration summit with Latin American, Caribbean leaders

Cuban, Honduran, Haitian and Venezuelan leaders are set to attend meeting in Palenque

Mexico’s president says the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti and Honduras will attend a summit on migration that Mexico will host Sunday.

The four countries are among the biggest sources of migrants currently showing up at the U.S. border.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba and Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti will attend the meeting in the southern city of Palenque, along with Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador at podium

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

López Obrador said the leaders of Ecuador and Guatemala also will attend, and that other countries are expected to send officials to the meeting.

López Obrador said the meeting will address migration and the root causes that lead people to leave their home countries.

López Obrador recently acknowledged that migration has spiked and that as many as 10,000 migrants are crossing Mexico daily to reach the U.S. border.

Many are coming through the jungle-clad Darien Gap. Panama estimates that 420,700 migrants have crossed the Gap from Colombia to Panama so far this year, making it likely the full-year number will top a half million.