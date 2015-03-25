Mexico says recaptures German who escaped in 2009 after being charged in child sex case

Authorities in Mexico say police have captured a German man who had been a fugitive since escaping from jail in 2009 after being charged with being part of a prostitution and child pornography ring.

Officials say 67-year-old Harry Walter Pfeil was arrested Friday in the state of Tlaxcala. They say he had been using a false name.

Pfeil is alleged to have been a business associate of Jean Succar Kuri in a Cancun-based sex ring that had branches in the U.S. state of California. Succar Kuri is serving 60 years in prison.

A statement Sunday from Quintana Roo state prosecutors alleges that Pfeil paid $4 million to five prison officials to help him escape in 2009 while being held on pedophilia, rape and fraud charges.