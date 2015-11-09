Mexico reports 8 killed in shooting at cockfight, 3 at soccer match

Gunmen burst into a clandestine cockfight in southern Mexico and sprayed the crowd with bullets, killing eight people and seriously wounding six others, officials said Monday.

A law enforcement official in the southern state of Guerrero said the attack occurred in Cuajinicuilapa, a town near the border with Oaxaca state on the southern Pacific coast.

Some in the crowd apparently shot back at the attackers, according to the official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name.

One of the dead was a 12-year-old boy whose father allegedly headed a local crime gang, but police were unable to confirm the motive in the attack.

Police in Cuajinicuilapa also confirmed the shooting, saying the dead were mostly young males, though at least one woman was also killed.

In the resort of Acapulco, further to the west, unidentified assailants opened fire on an amateur soccer match on the outskirts of the city, killing three people on Sunday.

A law enforcement official in the city said one other person was seriously wounded in the attack. The official also was not authorized to be quoted by name.

The motive in the attack was still under investigation. The dead and injured were apparently spectators at the match.

Shell casings recovered at the scene indicate that assault rifles were used in the attack.

The two attacks did not immediately appear to be related.

Acapulco, and especially outlying neighborhoods far from the beaches, has been the scene of persistent drug gang killings in recent years.